Sara Ali Khan Shares UNSEEN Glimpses Of Her Alias Rinku Playing Holi In 'Atrangi Re'

This Christmas is going to be full-on Atrangi with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re arriving on Disney+ Hotstar. Ahead of its digital release, Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen glimpse of her character Rinku playing Holi.

Sara, in this film, will be seen in an unusual and bubbly avatar where she will be romancing the two most amazing actors of the industry, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's recent post here:

Sara looks alluring in the picture in a white and blue-bordered Patiala suit and open hair. Her look was simple yet elegant at the same time. Captioning the post, Sara wrote, "Atrangi Ladki, Satrangi Rang, Can’t wait for tomorrow To share Rinku Aap sabke sang" concluding with a watch emoji. Fans also took to her post and penned their heart out.

Fans' reaction to Sara's post

Fans too weren't behind in showering love on Sara's post as they flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, "cant' take my eyes off you", while the other one commented "finally" with heart emoji. Fans bombarded the comments section with fire and heart-eyed emojis, expressing their excitement for the film.

Atrangi Re releasing tomorrow

The Anand L Rai directorial is all set for its release tomorrow i.e on 23 December on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is going to be different from the usual films of Anand L Rai, as it revolves around Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara) and Vishnu (Dhanush) who are married to each other forcefully. And as they return to Dhanush's village, the duo decides to part ways because of their contrasting personalities. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the character of a magician Sajjad Ali, who is Sara's love interest. It is quite evident from the trailer that Sara is in dilemma and torn between her husband Vishnu and her lover Sajjad Ali.

The film's trailer has already created a buzz on social media featuring the unusual love triangle between Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar. It is produced under the banner of T-Series Colour Yellow Productions Cape of Good Films.

