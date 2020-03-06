The Debate
Sara Ali Khan Gives A Sneak-peek Of Her Her Fun Side In These Goofy Videos

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. She shows off her funny side in a few Instagram videos. Check out the videos here:

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is one of the most well-known faces in Bollywood today. Sara Ali Khan’s movies like Love Aaj Kal and Simmba were appreciated by the fans of the actor. Apart from being an ace actor with a great screen presence, Sara Ali Khan is often credited for being notorious and funny. She not only seen posting funny videos of herself but also seen playing pranks on her co-stars and family members. Check out some of the funniest videos of Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram videos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan is seen pranking her mother by exposing her cheat day meal. While her mother actor Amrita Singh hides her face, Sara Ali Khan is seen showing her Instagram family that her mother is indulging in a cheat meal.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim's Jokes On Mosquito Are Fun- THROWBACK

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram followers went gaga after she posted a throwback video of herself with her friends in an aeroplane. While her friends catch up on some rest, Sara Ali Khan is seen capturing the two as the song Sar Jo Tera Chakraye plays in the background. 

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Video Proves She Always Had The Acting Bug

Sara is seen in a playful mood with her Coolie No.1 co-star Varun Dhawan as the two are travelling in a car. In the video, only Varun Dhawan is visible, while Sara Ali Khan’s voice can be heard. She had also posted a goofy video of herself and her friend as they take a ride through the Central Park in New York. Check out the funny video here:

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan's BTS Stills And Videos From Her Movie 'Love Aaj Kal'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

About Sara Ali Khan’s movies

Sara Ali Khan was last seen essaying the role of Zoe in the Imtiaz Ali directed film Love Aaj Kal. The Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma starrer Love Aaj Kal released on Valentine’s day this year. She will now be seen in the film Collie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. About 25 years back the movie Coolie No. 1 was released with Govinda in the lead. However, this year, director David Dhawan is all set to bring back the magic of his film Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Turns Into Zoe For The Promotions Of 'Love Aaj Kal'; See Pictures

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
