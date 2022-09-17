Sara Ali Khan Shows Repeating Outfits Is Fun; Is Delighted To Relive 'Kedarnath' Look

Sara Ali Khan, who marked her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath, has earned a fan following for her acting skills, style and social media activity. As the actor gears up for her upcoming movies, she recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, that had something that many of her fans would relate to. In the picture, she recreated her look from Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan decked up in orange salwar and purple kurta, in the same way, she had dressed up in her debut film. She accesoried her look with heavy earrings, bangles and a 'bindi.' The 27-year-old also held a cardboard with her picture from the movie as she took a trip down memory lane. While there is often talk about celebrities repeating outfits on different occasions, Sara seemed to be in favour of the debate about normalising the repetition of outfits.

Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, "Decided to repeat my Kedarnath wardrobe. Sometimes repeating is the closest to reliving". As the picture surfaced on social media, fans flooded the comment section calling the picture "perfect".

Sara Ali Khan recreates Kedarnath look

Sara was appreciated for her performance in Kedarnath, which had released on December 7, 2018. The movie was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and revolved around a love story between a rich girl and a 'pithoo' (porter) near the Kedarnath temple. The film also holds emotional value for many fans as it was one of the last films starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara was last seen in the movie Atrangi Re. She will next be seen in a movie opposite Vicky Kaushal. Among the other projects in her kitty is the film Gaslight along with Vikrant Massey.