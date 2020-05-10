Sara Ali Khan's Songs Her Fans Must Add To Playlist For The Next Party Night

Sara Ali Khan made her debut Bollywood debut with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and won several accolades for her role in the movie. She has several upcoming projects including Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re. Since the very beginning, she has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. With some blockbuster films, Sara Ali Khan has also managed to give several memorable party numbers from her flicks:

Sara Ali Khan's party songs you need to add to your playlist

Aankh Marey

The song Aankh Marey from Rohit Shetty's Simmba is quite popular. The music video has crossed a whopping 700 million views on YouTube. The party number is the remake of a song of the same name from the 1996 flick titled Tere Mere Sapne.

While Ranveer Singh looked stunning, Sara Ali Khan also appears in bold looks. Aankh Marey is sung by Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, and Neha Kakkar. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Haan Main Galat

Haan Main Galat is from the flick, Love Aaj Kal, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in prominent roles. The song is composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. The lyrics are penned by award-winning artist Irshad Kamil. The music video crossed 4 lakh views upon its release, within a day. The music video features the lead actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan along with Arushi Sharma.

Mera Wala Dance

This song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Nakash Aziz. The music video features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan and they were widely praised for the hook step performed in the song. Another interesting thing is the party background that adds an extra edge to the song:

