Sara Ali Khan’s Stunning Promotional Outfits For 'Love Aaj Kal'

Sara Ali Khan's fashion outings have proved that she can pull off any look effortlessly. While Sara is acing her acting game, she seems to have established herself as a bonafide fashionista too. Be it the traditional outfits or the western ones, she has nailed it all with her various public appearances. Sara is recently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. But what her fans cannot get enough of is her promotional outfits for her film which are at their colourful and spunky best.

Here are some of her best promotional outfits for the film

A plethora of colours

Sara is slaying this outfit which is just an amalgamation of colours. She has opted for an eye-shaped ring which is adding more spunk to the look. She has complimented the whole look with green heels. Her light curls are further glamming up the look.

Mellow In Yellow

Sara is literally looking like a sunflower in this vibrant attire. She has opted for a cold shoulder yellow blouse top which she has tied till her waist. She has paired it up with striped yellow and white pants. She has also opted for a yellow bandana and transparent heels.

The Firecracker

Only Sara can pull off this vibrant look this effortlessly. She has opted for a white mid-cut top which she paired with a rainbow coloured pants. It is her braided hairdo, however, which is stealing the whole show. She has also paired the look with pink heels.

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

