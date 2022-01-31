Sara Ali Khan Swims In Minus 2 Degrees On Getaway In Kashmir; Calls It 'Happy Monday'

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying a getaway with her friends and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Kashmir. She has been treating her fans and followers with breathtaking pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Recently, she posted a series of pictures and videos of her stunning view and gave fans a glimpse of her relaxed Monday morning. Take a look at the picture.

Sara Ali Khan swims in -2 degrees

Taking to her Instagram on January 31, the 26-year-old shared multiple pictures from her trip to Gulmarg, Kashmir. The actor also shared one video where she can be seen taking a dip in the pool, donning a pink swimsuit. The temperature, as per her Instagram sticker is minus 2. As for the caption, Sara wrote, "Happy Monday."

She is accompanied by her brother Ibrahim and friends, Ishika Shroff and Sara Vaisoha. The sibling duo clicked several pictures together as well as enjoyed skiing. Sara shared the pictures with the caption, ''Home is where the brother is'' As per pictures uploaded on her Instagram story, the young actor also enjoyed a serene bonfire and hot drinks.

Sara Ali Khan's worklife

Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped filming her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal which is directed by Laxman Utekar. On the occasion, she shared a picture with her co-star and wrote a long note thanking the team of the forthcoming untitled venture and co-stars.

She began, ''It’s a film wrap 🍿🎥🎬🎞Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience, and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 🤗🤗🤗 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai.''

''Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented, and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.

@pvijan #DineshVijan @maddockfilms thank you for being such considerate, caring, and loving producers. Set and work truly felt like home, and you people truly felt like family," she continued.