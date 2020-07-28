Sara Ali Khan Takes On Black And White Challenge On Behalf Of Her Mother

Recently, there's a wave on social media wherein women are posting black and white pictures of themselves to show their support for their fellow women. The trend has been gaining immense popularity from women all over the world. Several Bollywood celebrities have also taken up the challenge and the latest to join the league in Sara Ali Khan who has taken on the challenge on behalf of her mother.

Sara Ali Khan takes on the challenge on behalf of her mother

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently took to social media to take the black and white challenge. However, this time around, she took the challenge on her mother, Amrita Singh’s behalf. She shared a beautiful, black-and-white throwback picture of her mother.

In the picture, Amrita Singh can be seen smiling for the camera with her hair open. The picture takes fans back to the golden days when Amrita Singh was at her peak. Sara Ali Khan is known to share a tight bond with her mother. After her mother, Amrita Singh’s divorce from Saif Ali Khan, both Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan stayed with their mother.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post here

Earlier yesterday, Sara Ali Khan also took on the internet challenge. The picture was a closeup click of the actor. Sara Ali Khan donned an off-shoulder top with a pearl-studded earring. She sported minimal makeup and had her hair up into a messy bun.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. She was seen opposite Kartik Aaryan. Many fans loved the chemistry that the duo shared on the silver screen and the film worked out well at the box-office too. Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1985 film by the same name. Coolie No 1 was all set to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Additionally, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

