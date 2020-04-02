Sara Ali Khan's 'Tere Bin' And Other Romantic Songs Her Fans Must Listen To

Sara Ali Khan, in a very short span of time, has mastered the art of entertaining the audience and keeping them happy all the time. Her acting prowess has won the hearts of millions and she also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Sara kick-started her acting career with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath where she portrayed the role of a young, exuberant, bold girl. Apart from the storyline, the songs from her movies are also highly appreciated. So, here are some of Sara Ali Khan's songs, like Shayad, that are considered to be romantic. Read on to know more:

Sara Ali Khan's best love songs to add to your playlist

Shayad

Shayad is the very first song released from the Love Aaj Kal album. The romantic song is noted for its distinctive feel. The song, sung by Arijit Singh, is composed by Pritam. The melodious lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. Check out the romantic song right below:

Tere Bin

Tere Bin is one of the most romantic and melodious songs from Sara Ali Khan's Simmba. The soulful and romantic song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Asees Kaur in the movie. Tere Bin is originally sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's uncle, the legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The popular music video features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The emotional track conveys a range of feelings.

Rahogi Meri

Rahogi Meri is sung by Arijit Singh. The soulful lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil and the music is composed by the renowned musician, Pritam. The video features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Rahogi Meri is about missing your significant other and the song tugs at the listeners' heartstrings.

