'My dearest Vishu' | Sara Ali Khan Thanks 'Atrangi Re' Co-star Dhanush For 'selfless Love' In Gratitude Post

Taking to Instagram, Sara Ali Khan thanked her 'Atrangi Re' co-star Dhanush for his selfless help and constant motivation throughout the film's journey.

As Atrangi Re nears its release date, Sara Ali Khan is reflecting upon the film's journey and thanking her co-stars for their relentless support and motivation. Sara dedicated her latest Instagram post to Dhanush a.k.a Vishu for endowing her with "constant motivation" and "selfless help." She quipped that the South superstar is an inspirational actor, a considerate friend among other things, and further thanked him for an unforgettable experience. 

Atrangi Re is an unusual love story revolving around Rinku (Sara) who is in love with Sajjad (Akshay Kumar) but is forced to marry Dhanush's Vishnu. The film's phenomenal music score curated by AR Rahman has already won over the audience as they await the musical drama's release later this week. 

Sara Ali Khan pens gratitude note for Atrangi Re co-actor Dhanush 

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 22, the Simmba actor uploaded unseen stills from the film starring the duo and wrote, "Most inspiring actor, most supportive friend, most helpful team player, and most importantly my dearest Vishu.
I cannot imagine this journey without your selfless help, constant motivation and of course your delicious sapda. Thank you for making this already most special journey for me forever unforgettable. 2 days to go @dhanushkraja." Take a look. 

Atrangi Re marks Dhanush's first Hindi film in over six years, and the actor stated how a good storyline is pertinent for him to act in any film.  As per PTI reports, he quipped, "I want to be a part of good beautiful stories like how ‘Atrangi Re’ is an interesting film. For a film to happen there are a lot of factors that work and everything should fall in place. With this film, I hope I am able to satisfy the expectations of my fans here.” He added that the key reason he returned to Hindi cinema with this film was Aanand L Rai, who also happens to be a good friend. 

Both Akshay and Dhanush will be seen courting the young Sara in the latest venture. The Akshay Kumar starrer also has Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dimple Hayathi in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on December 24 via the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

