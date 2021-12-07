Sara Ali Khan Thanks Sushant's 'unwavering Support' As She Clocks 3 Years Of 'Kedarnath'

Actor Sara Ali Khan is celebrating completing three years since she entered Bollywood in the shoes of Mukku in the 2018 romantic drama Kedarnath. The movie marks three years since its release and holds a special place in the hearts of not only Sara but many fans as it also features the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The latter passed away on June 14, 2020.

Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant as Kedarnath clocks 3 years

Taking to her Instagram on December 7, the 26-year-old actor shared an adorable montage of the film Kedarnath to mark its third anniversary. Released on December 7, 2018, the young actor played the role of Mukku, daughter of a Hindu priest while Sushant played the role of Mansoor, a reserved Muslim porter who falls for her. The romantic story of their unconditional love tested by society and nature was loved by many.

In her caption, Sara Ali Khan not only celebrated the meaningful start of her journey in the film industry but also remembered her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput whose 'unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice' helped her to play her role which reached the hearts of the masses.

The actor wrote, ''3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.''

She concluded her note by thanking the makers and Sushant by writing, ''From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant. 💫🔆🌅🌙🌌🪐🔱♾🦋 Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of🤗 #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath.''

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the 2018 drama marks the debut of seasoned actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan in Bollywood opposite Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor under the banner of RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Pictures, respectively. The film also featured Nitish Bharadwaj, Nishant Dahiya, Alka Amin and Sonali Sachdev.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95