From Sara Ali Khan To Alaya F; Check Out These Trendy Skirts Worn By Celebs

Skirts are evergreen and everyone loves a good, classy and elegant skirt that can make us feel free and comfortable. But, finding the right skirt can be a little tricky. So if you are looking for fashion inspiration to style your skirts, who better to turn to than Bollywood beauties? Here are the trendy skirt fashion inspiration from Bollywood divas that fans can opt for:

Trendy skirts worn by celebrities

Sara Ali Khan has styled her Maroon colour shimmery skirt just right. She wore a blue and white stripes shirt with a neon doodle, tucked in the skirt. She tied her hair in a neatly done bun and wore huge hoops. Sara paired it with metallic colour heels and minimal makeup to give it the perfect look.

Alaya F is giving beach outfit goals through this post. Her wrap-around white skirt is what fans are drooling over. Alaya wore a white colour halter neck bralette with blue floral work on it with the skirt. She left her hair open and naturally flowing.

Ananya Panday is seen posing here with off-white floral skirt. She styled it with a neon orange haulter neck bralette, along with a white colour elastic tube. Ananya chose golden colour hoops and black sun-glasses to go with it, giving her look the perfect finish.

