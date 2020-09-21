Sara Ali Khan To Be Summoned By NCB For Questioning In Bollywood & Drugs Probe This Week

In the latest development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to issue summons to actor Sara Ali Khan in connection with the investigation that the agency is currently conducting into the link between Bollywood and drugs.

Earlier, the NCB had confirmed to ANI that Sara Ali Khan's name had surfaced amid Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation by the agency, along with others. As per Republic TV's sources, Sara Ali Khan will be issued summons by the NCB for this week.

Sara Ali Khan, who is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, had made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. SSR’s friend and former flatmate-teammate Samuel Haokip had claimed that the lead pair was in a relationship during the shooting of the film and that they had broken up after his film Sonchiriya.

NCB probes Bollywood-Drugs link

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs. The first has to do with the probe into the drug angle in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and the second is to do with Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint to the NCB about a 2019 Bollywood party from which a video had emerged.

In terms of the former, earlier in the day, Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha and manager Shruti Modi were summoned by the NCB in connection with the case. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty had on Saturday cracked at the NCB's office admitting that she had consumed narcotics. While the actor had earlier claimed that she had only procured drugs for Sushant and his friends, she has now admitted that she did consume drugs herself.

Rhea continues to remain in judicial custody till September 22 and is lodged at the Byculla jail for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel. Her brother Showik, SSR’s staff Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant had also been arrested, and many of Showik’s friends have been detained. The NCB is reaching closer to the ‘big fish’ as they compiled a list of top names from the people it detained and interrogated.

