Sara Ali Khan Travels To Bihar, Delhi And Vaishno Devi, Watch Her Vlog On Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is an avid Instagram user and keeps her fans and followers entertained with her post. The young actor took to her Instagram and shared a vlog type video as she travelled to various different locations in India. The video shows Sara exploring various tourist spots like India Gate and a temple at Vaishno Devi.

Sara Ali Khan's travel blog

The video starts off with Sara Ali Khan introducing her fans to the famous tourist spot India Gate at Delhi. Sara next takes her fans to the fields of Bihar as she carried a pile of grass on her head. The video continues as Sara takes her fans on a tour of various Indian cities like Sangla, Varanasi, Rishikesh and Goa. As she shared the video she wrote, "Namaste Darshako 🙏🏻Dilli ke India gate se 🇮🇳 Bihar ke khet tak."

Sara Ali Khan on her parents' divorce

Sara Ali Khan while on the talk show Feet Up With The Stars opened up about her parents', Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's, decision to separate and said that it was for the best. Sara said, "It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own life, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet. I live with my mother. She’s my best friend, which means everything to me. I have a father, too, who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time."

Sara Ali Khan shares first picture of Jeh

Netizens got a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh through Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post. Taking to her Instagram on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Sara shared a family photo that also included her brothers Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While sharing the photo, Sara put an emoji on Jeh's face to not reveal it to the public. Her caption read, "Eid Mubarak, May Allah grants everyone peace, prosperity and positivity. Inshallah hoping for better times for us all #stay safe #gratitude."

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.