Sara Ali Khan Unleashes Her 'Gulabi' Avatar While Being Seated On 'Gulabo'; See Pic

Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan’s love for water has been aptly visible on her social media account. From posting sensual pictures in a bikini to enjoying a cool swimming session, there’s no denying that Sara Ali Khan is a water baby. Sara has once again posted a pic of herself chilling in a swimming pool recently.

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Gulabi’ mood

Taking to Instagram, Sara unleashed her ‘Gulabi’ avatar in a poolside picture. Donning black sunglasses, she was seen reading while the camera captured her. The actor flaunted her gorgeous skin in a ‘Gulabi’ bikini. Seated on a floater, the actor’s weekend picture saw her relaxing. Not only that, but she also nicknamed her pink floater as ‘Gulabo’. Being creative, she played a word game while framing her caption.

Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo

Her weekend mood spread like thunder on social media. After watching the diva relaxing, fans chimed in to set her weekend right by dropping sweet comments on her photos. While some were just amused to watch her chilling, others were wowed by her drop-dead gorgeous look. Hearts and fire emoticons kept pouring in to laud Sara’s ‘Gulabi’ look. Check out how fans are reacting here:

Previously, she also shared another photo in which the actor was seen enjoying a nice swimming session. Seated on a unicorn floater, Sara had worn a bright yellow bikini to complete her look. Embracing the rain, the actor had a gala time enjoying this outdoor activity. Take a look at it here:

What is next in store for Sara Ali Khan?

On the professional front, she was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. She will next star alongside Varun Dhawan in the comedy flick Coolie No.1 helmed by David Dhawan. Bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, the movie is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name. Not only this, but she will also work with superstar Akshay Kumar & Dhanush in Atrangi Re. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the shooting of both the films have been stalled. However, the work will reportedly resume soon.

