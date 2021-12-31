Sara Ali Khan Wants To Be Part Of THIS Movie Remake With Vijay Deverakonda & Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently riding on the success of her latest film Atrangi Re. The film that has been directed by celebrated filmmaker Aanand L Rai, stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Recently, Sara opened up about wanting to work with Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Sara Ali Khan wants to work with Vijay Deverakonda

The actor is about to finish the year with a successful film, Atrangi Re. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she was asked to name a film from the past that she would love to do with Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi. Sara went candid and said that if the remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is ever made then it would be great if Janhvi and Vijay are featured in it. She further added, "I think you should call him right now. And I'm almost like 98.3% sure that they will agree to it. So, I think we should do it."

Sara shares her fan moment

Sara had recently clicked a selfie with the Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai and called it her fan moment. According to Bollywood Hungama, Sara had previously said that she would love to work with Deverakonda as she finds him 'cool' as well as 'hot.' Sara has recently bid a sweet adieu to the year 2021 by sharing some of her experiences on social media. The Love Aaj Kal actor took to her Instagram handle and shared her 2021 rewind. She uploaded a video that included some of the best moments from her travel diaries across the world. She captioned the post, "Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive."

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re which turned out to be a blockbuster. The 26-year-old actor played the role of Rinku, a bubbly and frivolous young girl embroiled in a love triangle with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar's characters. The film received critical praise for its mature and unique take on love while Sara Ali Khan was applauded for her stellar performance.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95