Sara Ali Khan Wishes Dhanush For 'The Gray Man', Gets Sweetest Response; See Pic

Dhanush is one of the most celebrated names not only in the Indian film industry but also across the world. The actor has wowed the audience with his performance over the years. He recently starred in the most awaited film The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Ana de Armas and Rege Jean-Page.

As the film arrived on the OTT giant Netflix on July 22, its makers, the Russo Brothers, were seen partying with several Bollywood stars. At the Bollywood bash, Dhanush also reunited with Sara Ali Khan, who recently sent her best wishes to her Atrnagi Re co-star. She also received a sweet reply from Dhanush.

Taking to her Insatgram stories, Sara Alia Khan shared a picture with Dhanush from the party. In the picture, the Kedarnath actor donned a grey top with black stripes and paired it with a brown skirt. On the other hand, Dhanush kept it simple with a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Sharing the photo, she congratulated Dhanush and revealed how she loved his latest film. She wrote, "Congratulations on The Gray Man!! Loved you in it as usual @dhanushkraja."

Sara Ali Khan further mentioned how she was delighted to catch up with her co-star and wrote, "Had a blast catching up with my Vishu Babu and thoroughly missed @anandlrai." She also mentioned that the film is currently streaming on the OTT platform.

Dhanush reshared the story and penned the sweetest reply for Sara Ali Khan. The actor wrote, "Thank you sara.. it was great catching up with you my Rinku."

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush shared the screen space in the 2021 film Atrangi Re, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also starred Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. Helmed by Anand L Rai, the movie was welcomed by the viewers with an open heart.

Details about The Gray Man

The Gray Man marked Dhanush's second Hollywood outing so far. The movie starred Ryan Reynolds and Ana de Armas in the lead roles, while Chris Evans played the lead antagonist. Dhanush and Rege Jean Page played pivotal roles in this Russo Brothers directorial.

Image: Varinder Chawla