Sara Ali Khan Wishes For A 'different Zamana' As She Flaunts Her New Avatar; See Pic

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media account on Monday and shared a series of pictures of herself in an all-new avatar as she wished for a different generation. The actor, who was last seen in Atrangi Re posted pictures of herself in a field as she donned traditional wear. Recent pictures and articles that surfaced online reported that the actor was gearing up to share the screen with Vicky Kaushal in her next project.

Sara Ali Khan shares pictures in new avatar

The Bollywood star headed to her Instagram account on January 10, 2022, and shared a series of three pictures of herself in a never-seen-before avatar. The 26-year-old actor was seen in a blue and maroon salwar set and wore a peach dupatta to take her outfit to the next level. She was shooting for her next film in Uttar Pradesh, where the pictures were clicked. She has seen sheep grazing and sitting on the hood of a tractor in a field. She wrote in the caption, “बकरी चराना, ट्रैक्टर चलाना. Was it just photo ka bahana? Or Sara wishing it was a different zamana?”

Have a look at Sara Ali Khan's pictures here

A picture of her and Vicky Kaushal recently surfaced online, and the news about them acting together in their next film began to make the headlines. The picture saw the duo with a fan, as Sara was seen with sindoor on her head and a nose ring as well. She wore a floral traditional outfit and posed for the selfie with Vicky Kaushal who wore a blue t-shirt and a red hoodie.

The actor was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's Atrangi Re and received heaps of love for her role as Rinku in the film. The film was helmed by Aanand L Rai and became the online streaming platform's most-watched film soon after its release. Speaking to ANI, the director mentioned that it was 'humbling' to be receiving so much praise for a film that he put so much love into. He told the publication, "Atrangi Re is a labour of our love and when something you have worked so hard for, sparks such strong emotion in your audience, it feels like a complete win because the audience’s verdict is the final verdict. We are grateful that the film has received so much love and that the performances, music and plot are being widely appreciated. It’s very humbling and gratifying."

(Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)