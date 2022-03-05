As Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is celebrating his 21st birthday on March 05, his sister Sara Ali Khan is leaving no stones unturned to make his brother feel special. The brother-sister duo shares a very special bond and their Instagram post are proof of that.

As Ibrahim Ali Khan turns a year older today, a lot of people have sent in their wishes to the star. The latest entry in the list is actor Sara Ali Khan who recently took to her Instagram. Sharing a hilarious video, she wished her brother.

Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim on his birthday with a special video

On Saturday, Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video with brother Ibrahim. The video seemed from their latest getaway in Kashmir as the brother-sister duo were seen enjoying themselves in between the beautiful scenic location. The moment is captured by Sara and Ibrahim's mother Amrita Singh as her voice could be heard from behind, where she starts the video with Sara's iconic dialogue 'Namaste Darshako.'In the video, the birthday boy is seen doing some funny actions.

Sharing the video, the Kedarnath actor captioned the post as "Happiest 21st Birthday to my baby brother! 🐣👶🎁🎂

Mommy is saying Namaste to my Darshaks and you both are celebrating without me today- so it’s major FOMO.

I love you Iggy potter. Missing you so much today. Always stay crazy yet sorted, silly yet bright, annoying yet supportive and basically the best 🤗❤️"

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section and flooded it with birthday wishes. One of the users wrote "Sis-bro bonding🔥🔥🔥" another wrote, "Amrita ji's voice is so cute aww." Whereas the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons. Earlier, actor Kareena Kapoor wished Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday.

Kareena Kapoor wishes Ibrahim on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Ibrahim and Saif. In the picture, the little Ibrahim could be seen smiling and posing with his father. Whereas, Saif could be seen raising a toast with a glass of wine. The father-son duo were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Sharing the post, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor penned a sweet note. Kareena wrote "sweetest most gorgeous Iggy, Happy Birthday."She also added a happy birthday sticker.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95