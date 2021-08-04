Sara Ali Khan's Aunt Saba Ali Khan Updates Worried Fans On Her Recent Nose Injury

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently took to her social media to let her fans know about her nose injury. Aunt of Coolie No. 1 actor, Saba Ali Khan recently replied to a concerned fan who asked about Sara's injury in her recent post. Check out the recent health update of Sara Ali Khan shared by her aunt Saba Ali Khan on social media.

Saba Ali Khan updates on Sara's nose injury

Sister of renowned actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan is known for sharing pictures of the Khan family on her Instagram. Saba recently uploaded a picture of nephew and niece Taimur and Inaaya on her Instagram with the caption, 'Jaaaaaaan club. 💞 Atleast two ...! Inni dressed by me And not sure if this t-shirt of Tim's too ;)'. Ardent fans went over to her account to inquire about Sara's recent injury and she did not disappoint them.

In the comments section, one fan of the Kedarnath actor got concerned about her injury and commented on the post of the 45-year-old Indian jewellery designer about how the young actor got her injury and what happened to her. Replying to the comment, Saba simply wrote, "She's better," to the fan.

Pic Credit: Sara Ali Khan IG

Sara Ali Khan's nose injury

The Simmba actor took to her Instagram to not just tell her fans, but give a glimpse of her recent injury on the nose. Continuing her famous saga of 'Knock-Knock' video, the actor relayed the news with a caption that played with pun, and wrote, 'Sorry Amma Abba Iggy 🙏🏻 Naak kaat di maine 🤥🤧😤'. She was seen removing her bandage off to reveal her bloodied nose. Netizens were quick to send get well soon wishes to the young actor.

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

Betaab actor Amrita Singh and Dil Chahta Hai actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan made her successful Bollywood debut in 2018 films, Kedarnath and Simmba. She went on to appear in movies like Love Aaj Ka and Coolie No. 1. The actor will be next seen in Atrangi Re and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

(Image Credit- Sara Ali Khan's I)

