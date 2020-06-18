Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sara Ali Khan’s Childhood Memories With Her Pals Is ‘aww-dorable’

Sara Ali Khan is one actor who never fails to share fond memories from her childhood and teenage years with her fans. Many of her throwback pictures often go viral on social media taking her fans on a trip down the memory lane. Recently, some of the childhood pictures of the Simmba actor with her girl pals have been going viral on social media which is too adorable to miss.

Sara Ali Khan's childhood picture is too adorable to behold

The first picture has a little Sara sporting a goofy expression as she can be seen sitting on the floor with her best friend. The Kedarnath actor can be seen donning a blue traditional salwar-kameez. She also can be seen sporting a yellow hairband as well as bangles. But it is her naughty expressions that are stealing the show.

The second picture has another adorable childhood picture of the actor with her friend. She can be seen donning a dark green colored traditional attire. Her cute braided hairdo which she has paired up with green clips is adding to the cuteness of the picture. The Love Aaj Kal actor can be seen lovingly holding her friends' shoulder in the picture.

Sara Ali Khan makes a pretty sight in a traditional lehenga

Another picture has a teenage Sara attending an occasion with her friends wherein she strikes a beautiful pose with them. The Coolie No 1 actor is looking pretty in a light green colored embellished lehenga with pink borders. She has further paired up the look with a statement neckpiece, danglers, and a maangtika.

The fourth picture has a little chubbier Sara embracing her friend for the camera. She can be seen wearing white attire along with spectacles in the picture. The picture makes way for an endearing sight. The final picture is a beautiful black and white frame of Sara with her friends. The actor is making a strong style statement in a cold shoulder attire and sling bag. Take a look at these delightful unseen pictures of the actor with her friends.

