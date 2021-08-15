Sara Ali Khan's Day With Veerangana Force Featured In Mission Frontline; Netizens Approve

Sara Ali Khan has been one of those Bollywood stars who has faced issues regarding her fitness and has successfully overcome it all. Being overweight as a child, the actress worked towards shedding the kilos and continues to maintain it with gymming, pilates, yoga and more. The actor was recently seen testing her fitness when she trained with the Veerangana Force as showcased in Discovery+'s Mission Frontline and fans seem to be impressed.

Fans react to Sara Ali Khan in Mission Frontline

Sara spent a day with Assam's Veerangana Force, India's first all-women commando unit at the Assam Police Commando Battalion, Mandakata in Guwahati. In the teaser of the show, one could see the 26-year-old actor performing numerous tasks with the commandos. While in one frame, Sara managed to pin a commando down during a combat drill, in others, she is seen firing a rifle, rock climbing. It seems the young actor had many challenges in front of her.

One of the tougher tasks seemed to be when she dressed like a commando in a drill with the other commandos as they try to outwit a rival unit in a game of alertness and promptness. She was also seen being 'caught' in the task. Netizens were impressed with the show and Sara's performance. They called it a 'thrilling ride', a 'spectacular show' while the 26-year-old's work was called 'amazing.' A netizen called her one of the 'best newcomers in Bollywood' at the moment.

Fierce, confident, focused, Sara looks like 💥 as Veerangna. Her voice modulation, her efforts shine out in this series of Mission Frontline. Absolutely love it pic.twitter.com/1cVGWAxAvd — 💭 (@Kajubites) August 13, 2021

The show MissionFrontline is a thrilling ride, which will also make proud of the Nari Shakti! #SaraAliKhanOnDiscoveryPlus @discoveryplusIN pic.twitter.com/6huoKK4XYZ — 𝓐𝓴𝓪𝓼𝓱💙😋 (@iAkashmandal) August 13, 2021

#SaraAliKhanOnDiscoveryPlus

.

A awesome spectacular show on the discovery plus. Mission frontline. With sara ali khan. pic.twitter.com/qhBw0ACYsX — saanskaari launda💖 (@ponneysharma) August 13, 2021

After watching this I now understood how our Indian commando force veerangana work hard and Sara Ali Khan done some amazing work you guys can't miss Mission Frontline on @discoveryplusIN #SaraAliKhanOnDiscoveryPlus pic.twitter.com/5ugUPO4sVJ — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) August 13, 2021

Loved this series now sara ali khan proved why she is best amongst newcomers in Bollywood go and watch Mission frontline. #SaraAliKhanOnDiscoveryPlus@discoveryplusIN pic.twitter.com/wu8wcFSWDh — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) August 13, 2021

More such shows on women soldiers must be made like Mission Frontline with #SaraAliKhanOnDiscoveryPlus 👍 @discoveryplusIN pic.twitter.com/TM9KCqTDwm — Nᴇʜᴀ Mᴀɴᴏᴄʜᴀ (@NehaManocha7) August 13, 2021

Sharing the teaser, Sara wrote that she saluted the 'will, power and strength' that the Veerangana warriors embody. A part of her caption read, "The mental fortitude and physical abilities that they must cultivate is commendable and extremely inspiring." The Kedarnath star added that it was a 'huge privilege' for her to get the opportunity of training with these women and then be a part of a mission.

Mission Frontline streams on Discovery+. About Sara's appearance in the show, they had said before, “The audience will get to see her in a never-seen-before avatar performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India’s first female commando unit to tackle rising crime against women in the state." Previously, Rana Daggubati, too, had starred in the series as he spent a day with BSF jawans.

