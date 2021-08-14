Sara Ali Khan’s ‘first Cell Phone’ Revealed By Aunt In Adorable Throwback Pic

Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram account on Saturday, 14 August 2021, to share an unseen picture of her niece, Sara Ali Khan. She accompanied the picture with a hilarious caption. The picture shows the young Love Aaj Kal actor holding her ‘first cell phone’.

Sara Ali Khan's 'first cell phone’

The caption of the picture read, ‘Sara..."my first cell phone!" 😉’ She also commented on Sara’s fame and continued in her caption, "Knock knock...? Who's there ..? Hellooooo..media? Come back in 20 years ..I'm going to be famous! 😎❤️😁" In the picture Saba Ali Khan shared, Sara Ali Khan can be seen wearing a dress with colourful embroidered flowers on it. With her hair tied back, the actor poses with a shoe in her right hand, which her aunt calls her "first cell phone." The throwback picture won the hearts of fans on social media as they headed to the comment section of Saba Ali Khan’s post and flooded it with heart and smiley emoticons.

Saba Ali Khan also posted a birthday wish for her niece a few days ago. She put up a childhood picture of the actor and mentioned, "I will always remember you like this!" She went on to write, "My first baby girl... mischievous yet loving, caring n kind...and my Jaan! Wishing you life's very best. Stay safe and stay blessed. Life is a journey... Just remain true to yourself. And it always pans out. LOVE You 💓" Saba Ali Khan also often takes to her Instagram account to share adorable pictures of her family, including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan most recently appeared in Coolie No. 1, which was directed by David Dhawan. The film also featured Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Sara Ali Khan will next be seen on screen with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, Atrangi Re. The romantic drama will be helmed by Aanand L Rai and the music will be composed by the iconic A R Rahman.

Picture Credits: Sara Ali Khan-Instagram

