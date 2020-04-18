Sara Ali Khan’s Last Night Before Lockdown Was All Things Fun | Read

Sara Ali Khan is making the most of her quarantine hours either by posting pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan or mother Amrita Singh. The Love Aaj Kal actress shared another picture with her close friend. The picture was clicked right before the lockdown was imposed and looks like Sara Ali Khan was having lots of fun during the time.

Sara Ali Khan's night before the lockdown was everything fun!

In the picture that Sara Ali Khan shared she is dressed in a red body-hugging short dress. Styled in chic hairstyle, she is looking performance-ready. The outfit was bedazzled in sequin and studs. The highlight was definitely the fringe skirt style look. Furthermore, she was posing alongside Orhan Awatramani, who is a close friend of the actor. The picture was clicked right before a performance at an award show. Orhan wrote on the picture, "literally the night before the lockdown. Miss you Sara Ali Khan" which was shared by Sara.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s photo from the night before lockdown.

Image Credits: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Sara Ali Khan has been keeping her fans engaged throughout the lockdown phase. She is either posting fun Q&A with her mom, Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan or sharing childhood photos reminiscing her old days. Her pictures are loved by her 21 million and counting followers.

