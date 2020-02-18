Sara Ali Khan's Latest Picture On Instagram In Pink & Peach Outfits Are Jaw-dropping!

Sara Ali Khan’s movie Love Aaj Kal might not have raked in the expected box-office collection, but the young actor was appreciated for her acting nonetheless. The actor played a Delhi girl, Zoe, in the film. The movie also featured Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma. Sara's Instagram is filled with posts about her quirky outfits that she donned for promotions. Have a look at her latest posts here -

Sara Ali Khan looks amazing in pink and peach outfits

Sara Ali Khan is one of the cutest actors in the film industry today and holds a strong social media presence. She is often seen posting many pictures of her vacation, updates of the movie, outfits and more. Here are two recently shared photos of Sara Ali Khan.

The Love Aaj Kal actor posted a picture three days back in which she looks cute as a button in a peach color pantsuit, with a white tee inside. She looks stunning with her neat open hair and white cat-eye shades. She captioned the picture as "I see you, come see me, at the see-Nima #loveaajkal." Have a look at the picture below

This is her most recent post and the photo shows her love for her mother. Sara is seen wearing a pink lehenga alongside another photo in which her mother can be seen wearing a similar lehenga. In the photos, both Sara and Amrita are seen giving the same pose. Sara captioned the post "Like mother, like daughter". Look at the post here:

