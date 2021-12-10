Sara Ali Khan's Latest Post Reminds Fans Of Ranbir Kapoor From 'Rockstar'; Here's Why

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Atrangi Re took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a glimpse of her visit to Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. She participated in the qawwali's recitation and one of them reminded fans of Ranbir Kapoor from Rockstar. Atrangi Re will get a digital release on December 24, 2021, on Disney+Hotstar.

Sara Ali Khan latest post reminds fans of Ranbir Kapoor from Rockstar

In her latest post, Sara was seen at the dargah in Delhi as she sat on the floor and participated in the ongoing qawwali. One of them was Ranbir Kapoor's Kun Faya Kun from the much-loved 2011 film Rockstar. AR Rahman, Javed Ali and Mohit Chauhan crooned the number in the film and the lyricist was Irshaad Kamil. Sara was also seen wearing a customised mask with her character Rinku's name on it.

Sara Ali Khan is now busy with promotions for her upcoming film with her co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai directorial will soon premiere on Disney+Hotstar and the leading duo has been sharing glimpses from their promotions and behind the scenes of the film. The film's song Chaka Chak was recently released and gave a glimpse into Sara's on-screen character, Rinku. The music video saw the actor showcase her moves as she wore a neon green saree. The song was crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and produced by AR Rahman.

Akshay Kumar had earlier given his fans and followers the first look at his character from the film. He will take on the role of Vishnu and wrote, "An Atrangi story about the madness of love. Adding magic to this story, yours truly!" The film went on floors in 2020 but came to a halt due to the pandemic and the lockdowns that came with it. During the film's shoot, Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai had tested COVID positive, due to which the film was delayed again. Speaking to PTI about the changes that came with having to shoot in the midst of the pandemic, Sara called it 'a little strange'.

Image: Instagram/@ranbirkapoor, @saraalikhan95