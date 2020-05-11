Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Memorable BTS Pictures From The Sets Of Her Films

Marking her debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the romance-drama Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan took the silver screens by storm with her stellar performance in the film. After Kedarnath, she also shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in the Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba. The third instalment of Shetty's Police Universe went on to become a blockbuster at the box office, garnering multiple accolades for the lead cast.

Recently, she also starred alongside Kartik Aaryan, in the highly-anticipated romantic drama Love Aaj Kal and ruled over millions of hearts with her impeccable chemistry with Aaryan in the film.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's memorable BTS pictures from the sets of her past films

Sara Ali Khan is one of the sought-after leading ladies of the Hindi film industry in contemporary times. She has a massive fanbase on social media. With over 20 million followers on Instagram itself, the Simmba actor keeps her fans updated with fun and quirky BTS pictures and videos from the sets of all her films. Here is a roundup of Sara Ali Khan's cheerful BTS pictures from the sets of her past films:

1) Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan celebrates one year of Kedarnath by sharing a BTS photograph from the sets of the film

Sara Ali Khan takes everyone back in the days as Mandakani Mukku Mishra by sharing what goes behind the scenes

Also Read | Here Are Sara Ali Khan's Pictures That Prove She Is A Complete Water Baby; Check Them Out

Sara and Sushant Singh Rajput are all-smiles in this candid BTS photograph from the sets of the film

2) Simmba

Check out Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty's BTS photograph as they wrapped up the shooting of the song Mera Wala Dance from the film

A black and white photograph of the lead actors from the song Aankh Marey

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Looks Cute As A Button In Braces In This Throwback Pic With Dad And Brother

Here's another black and white picture of the lead cast along with the director from the sets after they wrapped up the shoot of the film

3) Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan gaze into each other's eyes in this BTS photograph from the song Mehrama

Sara Ali Khan's "Hum To Udh Gaye" photograph with Kartik Aaryan from the sets of Love Aaj Kal

Sara shares a streak of BTS pictures with director Imitiaz Ali Khan for thanking him to bring Zoe to life

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the remake of David Dhawan's iconic comedy-drama Coolie No.1 along with Varun Dhawan in the titular role. The film also stars Paresh Rawal in a supporting role and is slated to release at the box office in May 2020. Furthermore, Khan will also feature in Anand L. Rai's musical film titled Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens in 2021.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's 'Tere Bin' And Other Romantic Songs Her Fans Must Listen To

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.