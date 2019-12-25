Sara Ali Khan's Most Adorable Moments With Her Brothers Ibrahim And Taimur

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s love for her family is quite evident in her social media. She keeps her fans posted about her fun moments with her mother and siblings, besides sharing throwback pictures. Recently, on the occasion of Taimur’s birthday, Sara took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with the little Tim. We have compiled some of Sara's most adorable pictures with her brothers, Ibrahim and Taimur.
Also read: Sara Ali Khan Is A Ray Of Sunshine As She Steps Out In The City
Also read: Sara Ali Khan Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday In Forbes List
Also read: Sara Ali Khan's Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets Love From Fans On Instagram
Also read: Sara Ali Khan Co-ordinated With Ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's 'rangeen' Shirt Look?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.