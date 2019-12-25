The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sara Ali Khan's Most Adorable Moments With Her Brothers Ibrahim And Taimur

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan keeps her fans posted by sharing pictures of her family. Here are some of her most adorable pictures with her brothers Ibrahim and Taimur.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
sara ali khan

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s love for her family is quite evident in her social media. She keeps her fans posted about her fun moments with her mother and siblings, besides sharing throwback pictures. Recently, on the occasion of Taimur’s birthday, Sara took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with the little Tim. We have compiled some of Sara's most adorable pictures with her brothers, Ibrahim and Taimur.

1. Little Tim’s birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

2. Sharing all the fun moments with Ibrahim Ali Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

3. The one on Diwali with her mother and Ibrahim

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

4. Another one on the occasion of Diwali with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

5. The one with their photoshoot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

6. The one with Saif Ali Khan’s birthday wish

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

7. The throwback picture of Sara Ali Khan with baby Ibrahim. She shared this picture on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

8. The one with both the munchkins

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

9. A throwback picture with Ibrahim on the occasion of World Siblings Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

10. The one with Sara’s baby brother Ibrahim’s birthday wish

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Is A Ray Of Sunshine As She Steps Out In The City

11. Last year’s Christmas wish

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday In Forbes List

12. Raksha Bandhan with little Tim

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also read: Sara Ali Khan's Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets Love From Fans On Instagram

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Co-ordinated With Ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's 'rangeen' Shirt Look?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
SOURCES: CDS TO BE NAMED ON DEC 26
GUJARAT CM BATS FOR CAA
POPE FRANCIS KICKS OFF CHRISTMAS
'NRC BEING SMUGGLED INTO NPR'
TRUMP HONOURED FOR FILM APPEARANCE