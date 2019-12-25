Sara Ali Khan's Most Adorable Moments With Her Brothers Ibrahim And Taimur

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s love for her family is quite evident in her social media. She keeps her fans posted about her fun moments with her mother and siblings, besides sharing throwback pictures. Recently, on the occasion of Taimur’s birthday, Sara took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with the little Tim. We have compiled some of Sara's most adorable pictures with her brothers, Ibrahim and Taimur.

1. Little Tim’s birthday

2. Sharing all the fun moments with Ibrahim Ali Khan

3. The one on Diwali with her mother and Ibrahim

4. Another one on the occasion of Diwali with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

5. The one with their photoshoot

6. The one with Saif Ali Khan’s birthday wish

7. The throwback picture of Sara Ali Khan with baby Ibrahim. She shared this picture on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

8. The one with both the munchkins

9. A throwback picture with Ibrahim on the occasion of World Siblings Day

10. The one with Sara’s baby brother Ibrahim’s birthday wish

11. Last year’s Christmas wish

12. Raksha Bandhan with little Tim

