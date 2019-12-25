Sara Ali Khan's Most Luxurious Handbags That You Must Check Out

Sara Ali Khan, after making her debut in the film Kedarnath, where she starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. This is the role that garnered her fame as she also starred alongside popular actor Ranveer Singh. She also won the Star Screen Award for Best Female Debut this year. Sara also has two more movies releasing in 2020 - Coolie No. 1 and Aaj Kal. Apart from her roles in movies, Sara is known to be rubbing off on her fans with her distinctive style and class. The actor always carries her handbags everywhere she goes, and she does it with style. Let’s look at some of her most exquisite bags.

Bottega Veneta Milano Uluru bag

This fiery red bag is certainly an aesthetically pleasing one. This is one of the classics. It is a grown-up choice for a suited lady. She inherited the love for classics from her grandmother Sharmila Tagore.

Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote

This is one of the most beautiful bags from the French fashion house. Sara takes her inspiration from Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. She carries it with utmost elegance.

Bottega Veneta crossbody sling bag

This is another bag from Bottega Veneta. Only this time, it is a sling bag. This already proves how selective Sara is when it comes to the brands. She has certainly rubbed off on all of us. But not many people could look as slick as she does as she carries it with her style and confidence.

Christian Dior Miss Dior sling bag

Dior suits her the best. We all know about Sara’s love for sling bags. This bag is also beloved by stars like Charlize Theron and Marion Cotillard. Sara uses this crimson red sling bag for special occasions.

Tod's nylon tote

This black bag is one of Sara’s best. Tod Nylon’s black tote is a mix of style and utility. This weatherproof bag is suitable for Sara in all conditions

