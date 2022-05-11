Sara Ali Khan's Pics From Pahalgam Trek Are Linked To Grandmom Sharmila Tagore; Here's How

Sara Ali Khan often takes to her Instagram account to share glimpses of her vacations and she did so again, with moments from her trip to Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The Bollywood star was seen having the time of her life at the scenic location and apart from her pictures, her caption too caught the attention of her fans and followers. The actor's caption had a connection to her grandmother Sharmila Tagore's 1964 film Kashmir Ki Kali.

Sara Ali Khan's latest trip to Kashmir’s Pahalgam

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a few glimpses of her recent trip to Pahalgam, where she was seen in a maroon puffer jacket, which she donned with a matching pair of leggings. The actor is known for her creative captions on her Instagram posts and for the latest one, she referenced her grandmother Sharmila Tagore's film Kashmir Ki Kali. The 26-year-old star penned down a Shayari. She wrote, "Kashmir Ki Kali, Is back to your Gali, Now trekking par Main Chali."

Have a look at the post here:

The Atrangi Re star had previously spoken about her grandmother in a post in December 2021, on the occasion of the veteran actress' birthday. She posted two adorable pictures of the duo together and called her a 'constant pillar of support' in her life. She also hoped to make her proud and expressed her love to Tagore. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud."

Sara Ali Khan films

The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Gaslight, in which she will take on a lead role alongside Vikrant Massey. The leading duo recently visited Devbhumi Dwarka Temple to seek blessings from the Almighty as they embarked on a new journey. The film will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani and several fans poured in wishes as she began filming for the movie. She captioned the post, “Nice to have you mere saath, Filming, inspiring, holding my haath, Being there and helping me for har Ek baat, Thank you, Jai Bholenath."