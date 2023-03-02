Sara Ali Khan's Pool Photo Has A Hilarious Twist To It; Check Out

Sara Ali Khan is known for her glamourous and witty personality on social media. Recently, the actress shared her pool photo with a hilarious twist and netizens were left laughing over how she took the joke on herself.

In the photo, The Atrangi Re actress could be seen enjoying her time in the pool. She wore a bikini and flaunted her toned body half-dipped inside the water. The twist was that Sara's face was edited to feature a beard. The actress also revealed that director Homi Adajania is behind the photo and clicked her.

For the unversed, Sara took to her Instagram story to wish the Cocktail director on his birthday and wrote, "Spot the photographer. Thank you for always bringing out the feminine, beautiful side in me Homi Adajania. Happy birthday again."

Take a look at the post here:

'This is my age to make mistakes': Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about the highs and lows she had to face in the five years of her acting career. She highlighted that making mistakes is a part of life and this is her age to make mistakes.

In an interview with Eastern Eye, the actress said, "As an actor, we learn a lot every day. And our journey also involves the same. I always try to learn something or the other. But I also feel that I have made some mistakes. I have done such films which have not been loved by the audience. But then again, this is my age to make mistakes. Also, I feel that it’s important to fall down to get up every time. And I have had my own set of setbacks."

On the work front, Sara is all set to appear in Kannan Iyer's Ae Watan Mere Watan. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is also doing directors Homi Adajania and Anurag Basu's upcoming films.