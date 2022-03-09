Sara Ali Khan always manages to impress her Insta fam with some of her stunning pictures. She is very active when it comes to treating her fans and followers with breathtaking pictures and videos from her vacations. Be it mountains or beaches, lakes or seas, Sara's Instagram is a visual treat for her admirers.

Recently, the Kedarnath actor took to her Instagram and shared some pictures where she is seen embracing some peaceful time in the lap of nature. Along with the photo she also shared a quote by Eleonora Duse, who is an Italian actor.

Sara Ali Khan's love for nature

The 26 years-old actor is an avid nature lover and her latest Instagram post is proof of that. On, Wednesday, the Atrangi Re actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. In the first picture, Sara was seen donned in a rainbow coloured sweater as she adorably posed in between the beautiful scenic location. In the second picture, Sara is seen posing on an ATV bike. Whereas, in the third photo, the actor was enjoying a bonfire.

Sharing the pictures, Sara captioned the post with a quote related to nature. She wrote 'If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy if a blade of grass springing up in the fields, has the power to move you if the simple things of Nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive.' - Eleonora Duse"

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post. Earlier Sara shared glimpses from her vacation in Kashmir.

A sneak peek into Sara Ali Khan's travel diaries

A few days back, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a two-minute thirty-three-second compilation clip of her vacations. The clip opens with Sara's iconic lines 'Namaste Darshako.'Then we can see the Love Aaj Kal actor enjoying a camel ride and reciting her famous Shayaris. It further shows her enjoying a variety of landscapes, ranging from the Betaab Valley to the Pangong Lake to many other places. Sara's mini-vacation had glimpses of all. Further, we can also see her enjoying herself with her friends in a Shikara, motorboat, and on the beach. The video gives fans a proper ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour. Sharing the video, Sara captioned the post as " Namaste Darshako, From the hills to the sea, Bharat is as beautiful as can be 🇮🇳"

Take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95