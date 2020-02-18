Sara Ali Khan Shows How To ‘seas’ The Day With Perfect Sunset In Her Vacation Picture

Sara Ali Khan is just two years old in the film industry and already enjoys a massive fan following. Be it her witty interviews or chucklesome Instagram posts, Sara seemingly has a knack for entertaining the audience on social media platforms as the actor keeps her fans updated with her posts. Recently, Sara Ali Khan posted a breath-taking picture on her social media handle, which shows how to 'seas' the day. Here are the details.

Sara Ali Khan poses for a stunning picture while enjoying the sunset

It seems like Sara Ali Khan, who last graced the big screen in Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan, is on a vacation spree as the actor recently landed in Goa, escaping the heavy promotions schedule for the Imtiaz Ali film.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sara shared a series of pictures, in which the actor can be seen enjoying the sunset. The Love Aaj Kal actor strikes a pose for a happy picture in a robe-like outfit on the beach. Take a look at the pictures shared by the actor:

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's recent release, Love Aaj Kal, chronicles the story of two individuals as they explore the journey of love, loss, and life in two different eras. Helmed by Imitiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No.1. Recently, it was also announced that the actor will play the leading lady in the Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer, Atrangi Re. Take a look:

(Image Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

