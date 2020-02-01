Sara Ali Khan's Stunning T-shirt Collection You Must Check Out

Sara Ali Khan can be best described as an effortlessly gorgeous person. Her way of greeting the fans and media is also very adorable. With her politeness and bright smile, it is hard to not find Sara Ali Khan likeable. While Sara is acing her acting game, she seems to have established herself as a true blue fashionista too. Whether it is an airport look or simply a gym outing, Sara knows how to slay it all.

Sara Ali Khan is often spotted sporting several different varieties of t-shirts that make fans go gaga over her. Her stunning t-shirt collection sometimes does the talking for her and steals the limelight with her chic and glamorous avatar. Here are the times when Sara Ali Khan's stunning t-shirts made the headlines.

Shimmery t-shirt:

Sara made all the heads turn with this glamorous super shimmery t-shirt that she paired with a neon leather skirt. Here effortless look and minimal makeup won the show.

Black never goes out of style:

It seems just like every other girl, Sara Ali Khan too is in love with black colour. Black t-shirts are wardrobe staples and everyone has them as they go well with almost everything. Sara sported a black crop t-shirt with knot and cut-out detail paired with sequin pants. She was also seen sporting another black sweater t-shirt with graphic print and cut-out detail paired with shorts.

Basic casual t-shirt:

Sara Ali Khan's basic yellow printed t-shirt is everyone's wardrobe essential item. Sara sported a loose yellow t-shirt with undone hemline collar detail paired with basic blue denims. This is a perfect college or day-out look.

The neon t-shirt:

Sara opted for a neon coloured turtleneck t-shirt paired with white denim. The bold and bright colour is sure to make you stand out of the crowd. You do not even need to accessorise it as the colour itself does the talking.

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

