Sara Ali Khan's Then Vs Now Photos Are Proof Her Life Has Always Been About Fun, Friends

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Friendship Day this year with her gang and shared a glimpse of her holiday with fans. The actor was presumably vacationing in Goa with her close friends. She even shared a then vs now photo as she enjoyed her time off with friends.

Sara Ali Khan shares a ‘then vs now’ photo with friends

Sara Ali Khan recreated a childhood photograph with her close friends during their vacation. In the old picture, the Love Aaj Kal actress looked chubby from her teenage days while posing with her friends at a beach. Meanwhile, in the latest picture, Sara and her three friends posed for the cameras. The photos are proof of long-standing relationships.

(Sara Ali Khan recreates an old photo with her friends. | Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote in the caption, "A decade later. The purest love, the lamest jokes, most hysterical laughter, pointless banter, loudest abuses, most competitive board games, highly emotional ideological debates, extra caffeine and heavy calories." Sara's vacation photos and sweet note in the caption summed up her friendship with her girl gang.

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. Apart from that, she will also feature in Metro In Dino. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, while the movie is helmed by Anurag Basu.