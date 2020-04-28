Sara Ali Khan’s Workout Pic Upsets Fans, Starts New Debate; Know Why

Recently, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen sweating it out at home, while brother Ibrahim is lying on the floor after their heavy workout session. And not to miss, apart from the two-star kids, their little cute dog Fluffy Singh also seems to be showing his active participation in the same. The caption read, "Knock knock. Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh." The duo might be working out amid the holy month of Ramadan but looks like Sara Ali Khan's workout session did not go down well with some fans.

Sara Ali Khan's workout pic upsets fans

Sara Ali khan's workout videos time and again pop up on the internet. However, this time, the Kedarnath actor's post-workout frame did not impress fans. Because Sara is seen wearing gym wear at home, fans in huge numbers shared grief about it. A fan wrote, "It's Ramadan Kareem Sara, kindly post pictures in Kurta, pyjama." While another fan said, "I really like You but at least You should respect Ramadan plz".

Sara Ali Khan's workout pic also received a comment that read, "I was really hoping that Muslims in the entertainment industry could also recognise Ramadan respectfully and allow that to reflect on social media as well. If they don't observe, that's their choice, but at least acknowledge it."

As much as stars in the industry are loved and praised for their work, sometimes some even receive backlash. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan treated her feed with an adorable childhood photo of herself, in which she is seen all dolled up for an event. By the looks of it, Sara's dressed up for one of her school functions. The caption read, "मेरे सपनों की रानी... hamesha main hi thi". Check it out.

