Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan Are Carbon Copy Of Their Parents

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most adorable sibling duos in Bollywood. From sharing funny videos to working out or holidaying together, the siblings do not leave any stone unturned to leave their fans entertained.

Recently, an unseen picture of Sara, as well as Ibrahim, is going viral on social media wherein they could be seen as the spitting image of their parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The picture is from one of the photoshoots of the siblings wherein they posed together on the cover page of a magazine.

Sara & Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen looking like the exact image of their parents

The picture is a collage comparing Sara and Ibrahim's cover shoot picture to that of their parents who also can be seen striking a lovely pose on the cover page of a magazine. The picture has Ibrahim Ali Khan looking dapper in a colorful traditional sherwani. While Sara Ali Khan looks lovely in an orange full-sleeved ornamented attire.

Their parents, Saif and Amrita can be seen looking lovely too in beige and blue colored outfits respectively with their picture also taking fans on a trip down the memory lane.

The second and third pictures have a comparison of Sara and Ibrahim with close-up shots of their parents. Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen looking like a carbon copy of his father Saif as he dons a white traditional attire on of the photoshoot pictures.

While Sara Ali Khan is very much the spitting image of her mother Amrita Singh in the third picture. Take a look at this unseen picture of Sara and Ibrahim along with their parents.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest post was pure fitness goals

It seems that owing to the ongoing lockdown, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are having some major sibling bonding time. Recently Ibrahim shared a picture on his social media handle wherein the duo can be seen doing a yoga asana on their mats while their pet furball Fuffy Singh patiently minds their activities. Their well-toned appearance amid lockdown grabs attention as they motivate their fans to stay fit with their "Sunday Yoga". Take a look at their post.

