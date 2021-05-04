Sardar Ka Grandson Cast And Details About The Characters From The Upcoming Netflix Movie

Sardar Ka Grandson is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The family drama helmed by Kaashvie Nair is a story of romance that spans seven decades and two countries. The interesting plot and storyline have left fans excited about the movie’s release on Netflix. The makers recently released the much-awaited trailer of Sardar Ka Grandson and it has been received well by the users. Apart from the unique concept, the movie also boasts of a strong star-studded star cast. Here is a look at the Sardar Ka Grandson cast and details about the movie.

Sardar Ka Grandson cast

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is playing one of the lead roles in the Sardar Ka Grandson cast. He is playing the titular character of Sardar Ka Grandson. In the movie, he is seen doing everything he can to get Sardar back to Lahore. Arjun Kapoor made his debut in films with the 2012 movie Ishaqzaade. The actor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with Parineeti Chopra.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is playing the role of Sardar in the cast of Sardar Ka Grandson. Her character of adorable Dadi who wants to go to Lahore has made fans excited about the movie. The trailer shows her love story in several flashback scenes from Lahore. The veteran actor was last seen in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and web series PariWar.

John Abraham

John Abraham’s role in Sardar Ka Grandson has left the audience wondering about his character. His character is seen in several flashback scenes in the trailer. His character is seen romancing the younger version of Sardar in Lahore. He is the husband of Sardar and grandfather of Arjun Kapoor’s character. John Abraham was recently seen in the gangster movie Mumbai Saga. Fans will have to wait for the movie’s release to know more about his character.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari is playing the younger version of Sardar in the cast of Sardar Ka Grandson. She is the love interest of John Abraham’s character. Sardar played by Neena Gupta is seen remembering her younger days and that is when the audience gets to see Aditi Rao Hydari in the trailer. The actor is currently seen in Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans.

Kanwaljit Singh

Popular Indian actor Kanwaljit Singh is playing the role of Sardar’s son in the movie. His funny one-liners in the trailer are being enjoyed by fans. Over the years, he has appeared in several movies and TV shows. Some of his best-known movies and serials are Satte Pe Satta, Maachis, Rustom, Buniyaad, Hostages among others.

Arjun Kapoor's new song

The makers recently released Arjun Kapoor's new song from the upcoming movie Sardar Ka Grandson. The romantic track is crooned by Millind Gaba and Pallavi Gaba. Originally composed by Millind Gaba, Main Teri Ho Gayi is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Here is a look at the new song from the movie.

Image Credits: John Abraham Instagram