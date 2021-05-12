Sardar Ka Grandson: New Song 'Dil Nahin Todna' Out; Fans Say 'want To Make Reel On It'

The makers of Sardar Ka Grandson have released their next song Dil Nahin Todna. The song features the lead actors of the film. The music video is about a couple breaking off their engagement and then reminiscing about all the times they enjoyed with one another. The video features the two missing each other and forgetting how the other isn't around anymore, while the song plays in the background.

The song was released today, May 12, just a few hours ago, and has already received over 250k views on Youtube. The song was sung by Zara Khan & Tanishk Bagchi while the music for the song was composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi. Bagchi also penned the lyrics for the song. The last song Main Teri Ho Gayi was a remake of a hit Punjabi number. Take a look at the music video for the Dil Nahin Todna song below.

Fans react to Sardar Ka Grandson new song

The release of the Sardar Ka Grandson new song, Dil Nahin Todna, prompted a number of responses from fans, who are awaiting the release of the film. Several fans took the comments section of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram handle to talk about what a "beautiful" song Dil Nahin Todna is. Many fans left their congratulations for the release of the new song.

Several of Arjun's fans also left comments talking about how he is their favourite actor while many fans expressed how emotional the song and Arjun Kapoor both made them. Fans also left comments expressing their desire to make reels on Instagram featuring the song. Other fans took to the comments simply to compliment Arjun, and the video and left heart, kiss, and fire emojis for the actor.

More about Sardar Ka Grandson

Sardar Ka Grandson is an upcoming Indian romantic drama film directed by Kaashvie Nair and written by Anuja Chauhan. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, and Divya Seth in pivotal roles. The song Main Teri Ho Gayi featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham was released on May 4, 2021.

The film follows a love story spanning three generations, starting in 1947 and continuing to modern-day. John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari play younger versions of Arjun Kapoor's grandparents. The Sardar Ka Grandson release date is set for May 18, 2021 on Netflix.

Image: Still from Sardar Ka Grandson trailer

