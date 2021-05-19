Sardar Ka Grandson Review: Neena Carries The Film On Her Shoulders, As Arjun Fades Away

Director: Kaashvie Nair

Cast: Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Kanwaljit Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra

Producer: Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham, Nikhil Advani

Where to watch Sardar Ka Grandson: Netflix

The Plot

Netflix’s Sardar Ka Grandson revolves around the bond a man shares with his grandmother. Neena Gupta as Rupinder Sardar is a 90-year-old woman who hails from Lahore. Her once happy life with her husband Gursher takes a 360◦ turn after he dies due to violence caused during the India-Pakistan partition. Now, 70 years later Sardar dreams about visiting Lahore again and visiting the house she once shared with her late husband. Sardar’s devoted grandson Amreen (Arjun) enters the picture and plans to fulfil her wish by hook or crook.

Watch the Sardar Ka Grandson trailer below

What works?

Neena Gupta has the Midas touch and her acting performance in this film is proof of the same. Right from the first scene, she captivates the attention of the audience. Moreover, her on-screen presence will remind many people of their grandparents and their second childhood acts. Apart from Gupta, the show’s stellar supporting star cast shines bright. They even compensate for Arjun and Rakul’s performances and steal the show. Whether it is Kumud Mishra as Lahore’s Mayor, Kanwaljit Singh as Amreek’s father, or Shahid Lateef as Inspector Khalid. Each of these actors brings a flavour and reasoning to their character. Aditi Rao Hydari’s performance as a young Sardar is commendable as she managed to make the character memorable with just a few scenes.

What doesn’t?

The ‘what doesn’t list’ for this film is quite long considering its story, actor performances, and music. First off, Arjun Kapoor had the opportunity to explore his rom-com chops in this film but his efforts did not shine through. In most of the scenes that Kapoor shares with his co-stars, he is completely overshadowed by them. Even though Arjun’s role had the potential to lift the film, the final product was disappointing. The scenes of the film fell short as Arjun's poker face did not provide enough momentum.

If in case one fails to watch the film, the Sardar Ka Grandson trailer is enough to let you know the full story. The trailer’s motive is to provide a glimpse but not to paint the full picture. The opposite is the case with this film’s trailer. Apart from Arjun and the trailer, the film’s music is also disappointing. With an original and a few remakes, the album has been presented but without anything note-worthy.

Sardar Ka Grandson was meant to be a romantic comedy. But the film neither provides laughter nor any crackling chemistry between its lead pair. This Netflix film is a gift box that is made up of repetitive jokes and a stereotypical portrayal of a Punjabi household. The dialogues of the film do not contribute much to the film and hence go unnoticed.

Final Thoughts

Sardar Ka Grandson could have been a sweet rom-com one can revisit from time to time but it fails miserably due to its poor script and its underwhelming aspects. Arjun Kapoor’s performance as a lead actor falls short as compared to his counterparts who delivered much better with limited screen time. Neena Gupta has once again proven why she is one of the most talented actors in the industry and somebody who steals the thunder with the slightest of the move. But even she as Sardar Kaur from Lahore could not save this film.

Ratings

2/5

IMAGE: NEENA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM