'Sardar Ka Grandson' Trailer Is 'promising', Netizens Find Concept 'interesting'

After months of anticipation, the much-awaited Sardar Ka Grandson trailer has finally been released by the makers on Netflix India's official YouTube channel. The trailer of this Arjun Kapoor's movie showcases how a US-return grandson will go to any extents to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish of visiting her home in Lahore. Soon after the upcoming film's trailer surfaced on the internet, netizens flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts about the same.

Netizens react to Sardar Ka Grandson trailer and call its concept "interesting"

Actor Arjun Kapoor's movie Sardar Ka Grandson is all set to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on May 18, 2021. Alongside Arjun, the Sardar Ka Grandson cast also boasts of Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra, and Divya Seth in pivotal roles. Earlier today, i.e. April 21, the makers of the highly-anticipated drama film dropped its trailer on YouTube to hike fans' excitement about Sardar Ka Grandson's release.

The official description of the Kaashvie Nair directorial's plot by Netflix reads: "A story of a romance that spans seven decades and two countries, a story of sub-continental hustling and earthy ingenuity, a story of victory against impossible odds. 'Sardar Ka Grandson' is a strange and sweet tale where petty egos, religion, enmity, borders and oceans of red tape are all finally defeated by the simple humanity of one determined man."

In the trailer, the viewers are introduced to Neena Gupta as Sardar, who wishes for her grandson, played by Arjun Kapoor, to take her to their ancestral home located in Lahore, Pakistan. She also tells him that if he succeeds at doing so, she will announce him as the new owner of her flourishing business. However, when he couldn't get permission to take his grandmother to Lahore, he decides to bring that ancestral home to Amritsar instead.

Watch the trailer of 'Sardar Ka Grandson' below:

In no time from its release on Netflix's YT channel, Sardar Ka Grandson's trailer became one of the trending topics of discussion among netizens on Twitter. While one fan reacted to the trailer writing, "Concept looks interesting, hope it serves the fun that it is promising", another wrote, "I like the premise of #SardarKaGrandson What a stellar cast. And oh God, is that really @Neenagupta001? In such times, we do need entertainers like this. Hope it lives up to the charm of its trailer. Looking forward".

Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

I was rolling my eyes hard at the name of this movie, all set to be annoyed by it.



But this is legit cutesy and charming. It’s probably the Neena Gupta effect. Yea, I’ll watch it. :)#SardarKaGrandson https://t.co/MBBHRUF7JT — Shah Podcasting *Poof* Shahid (@theshahshahid) April 21, 2021

Damn Arjun Kapoor is trying and has improved. ðŸ˜‚ Trailer looks quite interesting and fun. All the best @arjunk26 @Rakulpreet! â¤ #SardarKaGrandson https://t.co/RdzudbYA5W — SAMIR.ðŸš©ðŸš© (@MeSamir23) April 21, 2021

Promo Image Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram