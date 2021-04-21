'Sardar Ka Grandson' Trailer Review: Here Is What You Can Expect From The Film

Sardar Ka Grandson is one of the highly anticipated comedy films that is inching closer to its release. Fans have been waiting since quite some time for its trailer to be released and their wait has finally bore fruit. The trailer, which is just short of 3 minutes, has been shared just a short while back by the official handle of T-Series on Youtube. It has given a brief insight into the movie’s theme and what should be expected out of it. Following is a review of the Sardar Ka Grandson trailer.

Sardar Ka Grandson trailer review

The trailer is given an unusual start, as Arjun Kapoor's character is seen revealing his plans of moving a house from one place to another in a subtle manner. It is shown that the film’s back-drop would be taking place in Punjab and it is shown in a flashback sequence that an old woman called Sardar (played by Neena Gupta) asks Arjun Kapoor's character to take her to Lahore. Upon being asked, Sardar says that there is a house in Lahore that is very important to her. The trailer takes another flashback, where the younger version of Sardar (played by Aditi Rao Hydari), tells her husband (John Abraham) that the house is the ‘symbol’ of their love.

The timelines jump back and forth in the trailer, as Neena Gupta tells Arjun Kapoor that she and her husband hold many memories in the house and is very dear to her. The trailer then shows a modern-day love story of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's characters. He aims to become the CEO of a company called ‘Champion Cycle’, whose authority is with Sardar. While he promised Sardar to take her to Lahore to fulfil her dream, his promise hits a speedbump as her application gets refused by Pakistan High Commission.

The back-story of Arjun's character aiming to move the house is thus established. While Sardar can’t be taken to Lahore, he sets on a mission to bring the house in Lahore to her. The trailer ends with a joke that has a Netflix reference, followed by a reminder that the film would be exclusively releasing on the streaming giant on May 18.