'Sardar Udham': Abhishek Bachchan Praises Vicky Kaushal Starrer, Calls It 'poetic'

Abhishek Bachchan, who has an active Twitter presence took to the micro-blogging platform on Saturday to urge his fans and followers to watch Vicky Kaushal's latest release, Sardar Udham. The actor called the film 'poetic' in his tweet after he watched it. Sardar Udham is all about freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who is famous for assassinating the British general who had ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Abhishek Bachchan on Vicky Kaushal's latest release, Sardar Udham

Abhishek Bachchan headed to Twitter to give his fans a review of the most recent film he watched, Sardar Udham. The actor mentioned that the film was 'beautiful' and called it 'poetic'. He also wrote, "Please watch it" and added #Inspired in the tweet. The Big Bull actor also congratulated the entire team behind the film.

Sardar Udham is such a beautiful film…. Poetic. Please watch it!

Congratulations to the entire team. #Inspired — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 16, 2021

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal took to her Instagram story to hail the actor for his work in the film. Speaking about the film, she called it a 'gripping beautiful' adventure. She tagged Shoojit Sircar and praised him for his 'pure unadulterated storytelling'. She also tagged Vicky in the story and called him 'pure talent'. She also mentioned that the film was 'raw, honest and heartbreaking'. She added a picture of the poster of the film and added a 'watch now' message.

Vicky Kaushal's highly-anticipated biopic received much love upon its release. Fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to pen down their comments about the film. Vicky Kaushal headed to his Instagram account to share a picture comparing the real image of Udham Singh with his own from the film. Helmed by Shootjit Sircar, the film premiered on the online streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. The actor posted a black and white still from the movie, which had an uncanny resemblance to the actual photo featuring Sardar Udham Singh. Singh can be flashing his bright smile for the camera in the picture, and Kaushal can be seen doing the same with a hat on his head. In the caption of the post he wrote, "Shaheed Udham Singh, Sunam (1899-1940)."

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal, PTI