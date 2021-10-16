'Sardar Udham' Release Date & Time: How To Watch Udham Singh's Biopic In India & US

Sardar Udham Singh is one of the most awaited biopics of 2021. The film, which stars Vicky Kaushal, narrates the story of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, known for the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer as revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Here are all the details about Sardar Udham movie release timing, date and streaming service.

The Sardar Udham Singh makers went for an OTT release for this biopic film. The movie faced several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the makers and Vicky Kaushal's fans were waiting for the film ever since its shoot was wrapped up in 2019, they announced its OTT release on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video. The film debuted on the platform on October 16, 2021. While the streaming partner was announced way ahead of the film's release, the time of its premiere was not specifically revealed. However, Amazon Prime made the film available at midnight IST on October 16. The film release in over 240 countries and territories across the world. Therefore, it can be streamed on Amazon Prive Video in the US.

Details about Sardar Udham Singh's plot

Sardar Udham Singh revolves around the life of a revolutionary freedom fighter, who hailed from Punjab. Udham Singh is known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer as revenge for the 1919's Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He witnessed the brutal massacre as decided to seek revenge for his community. His journey took him to Europe, where he planned the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer, the man behind the massacre. His time in Europe made him do a number of jobs to earn a living and even several identities to hide from the police. Despite knowing he would be held for the assassination, he seemed revenge almost 20 years later.

Sardar Udham Singh cast

Vicky Kaushal played the titular role of Udham Singh in this biopic. Vicky Kaushal's acting journey for the film involved several emotional and physical challenges. The actor revealed that his scars in the movie were original. Moreover, it was difficult for him to relive the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Anmol Parashar essayed the pivotal role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Stephen Hogan played Detective Inspector John Swain and Banita Sandhu portrayed Shruti Tiwari. Shoojit Sircar helmed the film while Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar bankrolled it.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09