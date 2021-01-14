'Sardar Udham Singh': Shoojit Sircar Eyeing Big Screen To Showcase Revolutionary Story

Ever since the makers of the highly anticipated film Sardar Udham Singh wrapped up the shooting schedule, fans have been speculating its release on the OTT platforms. But putting all speculations to rest, director Shoojir Sircar during his recent conversation with Mid-Day revealed that the period drama is eyeing a theatrical release. Actor Vicky Kaushal is in the lead role in the movie.

Sardar Udham Singh to get a theatrical release

The Piku director is currently enjoying family time in North Bengal before he resumes the post-production work on Sardar Udham Singh, which according to him is his most ambitious film to date. The biopic was initially slated to hit the theatres in January 2021, but due to the pandemic and unprecedented lockdown, the film's release had to be put to a halt. Sharing his views on the same, Shoojit told the portal that by late next month, the team should be able to announce the new release date. The director feels fortunate enough to complete the shooting of the upcoming film by February-end last year, before the lockdown. Currently, the team is busy with the post-production work, including editing and music, and much more. The dubbing session of the film is expected to begin soon.

The forthcoming film is based on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Punjab's former lieutenant governor Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Though the director was OTT bound for his last release Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. However, the filmmaker feels that audience deserves to experience the freedom fighter's story in all its glory, on the big screen.

Shoojit is looking at releasing the film in theatres this year. He further said that he might release the film in cinemas first, and then on OTT but his ideal choice will always be theatres. Meanwhile, the director is back on social media after he logged off in July 2020. Shoojit took a break from social media because 'he felt a lot of unnecessary noise'. While Sircar is back on Instagram, his Twitter account is still disabled. In an interview with a leading daily, Sircar said that one needs to take a break from social media if they want to be 'sane and concentrate on work'. Sircar revealed that he was disturbed because of Irrfan's death, then Gulabo Sitabo drew flak for OTT release, and on top of it all pandemic made it 'worse'.

