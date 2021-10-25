‘Sardar Udham’: Tarek Fatah Wants Pakistan To Watch Vicky Kaushal-starrer; Here's Why

Journalist and author Tarek Fatah took to his Twitter account to pen a plea to Pakistanis to watch the latest Vicky Kaushal-starrer, Sardar Udham. In his tweet, he mentioned that Pakistanis should watch the film to gain a better understanding of Udham Singh. The Shoojit Sircar directorial released on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video and also stars Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar and Stephen Hogan alongside Kaushal.

Tarek Fatah's plea to Pakistanis to watch Sardar Udham

Tarek Fatah, a columnist for Toronto Sun, was born in Pakistan and is a Canadian by choice. In his recent tweet about the Bollywood film, he mentioned that it is a must-watch for Pakistanis, so they can better understand the 'hero who lived in Lahore and Rawalpindi', but has been erased from the country's history. He told his followers that the film is about Udham Singh, who few individuals may have heard of. The entire tweet read, "Plea to Pakistanis: Watch this movie to understand yr hero who lived in Lahore & Rawalpindi, yet has been erased from yr history. It’s a movie about Udham Singh who few of u have heard about. You've even forgotten Bhagat Singh for which you will not be forgiven."

Plea to Pakistanis: Watch this movie to understand yr hero who lived in Lahore & Rawalpindi, yet has been erased from yr history. It’s a movie about Udham Singh who few of u have heard about. U’ve even forgotten Bhagat Singh for which u’ll not be forgiven. https://t.co/YaJeHmkuTe — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) October 24, 2021

More about Sardar Udham

The film was in the running to become India's official entry for the upcoming Oscars, which will take place on March 27, 2022. However, it was not chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards and was beaten by the Tamil drama Koozhangal (Pebbles). Sardar Udham has been lauded by celebrities and netizens alike and also holds a 9.1 rating on IMDb. Kaushal recently penned down a note for the film's director, Sircar and thanked him for roping him in for the role. He wrote, "Thank You @shoojitsircar Sir for taking me back in time and making me meet your #SardarUdham. An experience that took a lot out of me and gave a lot more in return."

