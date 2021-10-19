'Sardar Udham': Vicky Kaushal Gives Glimpse Of His Prosthetic 'cuts' From Film; See Pic

Actor Vicky Kaushal who is basking in the success of his latest release Sardar Udham recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of his prosthetic wounds. The actor who has been receiving rave reviews for the film acknowledged makeup artist Peter Gorshenin in a post. In the film, Vicky is seen playing the role of revolutionary Sarsar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, former lieutenant governor of Punjab, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.

In the Shoojit Sircar directorial film, it was shown that Udham Singh was tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940. In the picture, the actor showed his chiselled body with heavy prosthetic scars on the back that could leave anyone stunned. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Cuts that didn't make the cut.”

Several fans of the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor were amazed to see the wounds in the picture and asked the star whether it was real or fake. One of the users wrote, “It isn't real warna Instagram bolta sensitive content.” Another user applauded the entire team for bringing such a great story. “The Movie Kept us engaged all the time, and the quality of performance, be it actors or behind the camera team, everyone has done it with 100 percent,” the follower commented. A third user chimed in and wrote, “Are they real, Or is it make-up?.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Is that real?” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “That looks so realistic.”

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton, and Amol Parashar. The biographical movie led by Vicky Kaushal chronicles the story of the legendary Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. The film delves deeper into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Vicky Kaushal recently announced the biopic film's current IMDb score is 9.2. The film is currently one of the highest-rated Hindi films on Amazon prime.

