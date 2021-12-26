Saregama Music Issues Official Statement After Sunny Leone's 'Madhuban' Controversy

Music label Saregama has issued an official statement addressing the controversy of their recently released song, Madhuban Mein Radhika, that features Bollywood actor Sunny Leone. The music label has stated considering the sentiments of the viewers, they will be changing the lyrics and the title of the song, Madhuban. The makers also said that the 'new song' will replace the old one across all platforms in the upcoming three days.

The official statement by Saregama Music reads, "In light of the recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and the name of the song, Madhuban. The new song will replace the old one across all platforms over the next 3 days."

Madhuban Mein Radhika Controversy

On Wednesday, Saregama Music released its latest music video, Madhuban Mein Radhika. The song is crooned by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. As the party number is on the subject of love between Radha and Krishna, netizens have also slammed the song for hurting Hindu sentiments because of "sensual" moves by Sunny Leone in her dance. Several priests from Uttar Pradesh's holy city, Mathura demanded a ban on the album and accused Sunny of hurting religious sentiments.

"Bollywood has time and again insulted Hindus. We condemn this video. Such people must be strictly punished. If this video does not get removed, we will take action, What does Sunny Leone know about Radha Rani? She should apologise," priests said.

The priests urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against her, adding that producers, directors of the album are also equally responsible and should apologize to the Hindu community. Moreover, the priests questioned why the Censor Board did not stop the music video from coming out. "Maharashtra government should be taking action against it. Otherwise, the case will be done in Mathura. Sunny should be sent to the country where she came from," they said.

"We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album," Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban said. Mahesh Pathak, who is the president of Akhil Bharatiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha, also said that Sunny Leone has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a "derogatory manner".

Image: Instagram/@sunnyleone