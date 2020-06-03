Sarika's Birthday: All You Need To Know About Her Critically Acclaimed Movie 'Parzania'

Sarika Thakur is an Indian actor. She has appeared in many films as a child artist and later featured in hit films like Geet Gata Chal, Karishma, Razia Sultan, and Satte Pe Satta. Sarika is a successful actor and in the year 2000, she collected the National Film Award for Best Costume Design for the film Hey Ram, which was a big achievement of Sarika's career. Talking about her performances, in Parzania Sarika essayed the role of a Zoroastrian woman. Sarika plays the role of a mother of the child who gets lost during the 2002 riots in India. She was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress for this film. So, on the occasion of her birthday, let's have a look at Sarika's film Parzania's details.

Sarika's birthday: Let's have a look at her National Award film Parzania details-

"Parzania" received rave reviews from the critics and the audiences. The film, Parzania was based on the true event of Azhar Mody, or Parzan’s life as he is named in the film. He is a 13- year-old boy who goes missing in the riots, which commenced after 59 Hindus passed away in a train fire for which a Muslim mob was, at the beginning, held responsible. But as per the film, the reason for the train fire is still unidentified, although a number of politically opposing inquiries are looking into the fact.

This 2007 Indian drama film was shown in nine Indian cities, and it has received a rational amount of critical acclaim. Mostly, the film was acclaimed for the performance of its two leading actors, Naseeruddin Shah and Sarika, who played the father and mother of the lost child. But in Gujarat state, which is the director's home state, theatre owners claimed that the film is too controversial and did not release it.

The cast of the film, Parzania comprised of Naseeruddin Shah, Corin Nemec, Sarika, Parzun Dastur, Sheeba Chaddha, Pear Barsiwala, Asif, Basra, Raj Zutshi, Pushpendra Saini, and Ram Gopal Bajaj. The director, Rahul Dholakia, helmed the film and also penned the story along with David N. Donihue. The film, Parzania was premiered at 36th India International Film Festival in Goa on 26 November 2005, before it was released nationwide on 26 January 2007.

