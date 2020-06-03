Sarika's Birthday: Sarika And Kamal Haasan's Films That Fans Must Watch

Shruti Haasan's mom, Sarika Thakur, who is widely known as Sarika, celebrates her birthday today, i.e. on June 3. Sarika was born in a family of Marathi and Himachali descent. She made her acting debut at the young age of five and she was loved by fans for the role she played as a child artist.

Other than that, another one of her most memorable works as a child actor includes the musical film, Hamraaz. Sarika was married to ace actor Kamal Hassan till 2004 and later got divorced. As the actor has turned a year older today, here are all the films that Sarika starred in with Kamal Hassan. Take a look at the list here.

Read Also | Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty And Others Pay Tribute To MP Veerendra Kumar

Tik Tik Tik

This is the first film Sarika and Kamal Haasan did together. In this film, Kamal Hassan played the role of Dilip who is a photographer. He gets involved with a group of supermodels who are on an international tour by a business manager named Oberoi. Later in the film, the models die one by one under mysterious circumstances. The cycle repeats as all three supermodels die. The Prime suspect of the killing is Dilip. Sarika was seen in the role of Miss India in the film.

Read Also | Decode Kamal Haasan's Style Game With This IG Page That Chronicles His Movie Looks

Raaj Tilak

This is the second film the duo was seen together in. This film had an ensemble cast which included members like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Pran, Raaj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Reena Roy, Madan Puri Ranjeet along with Kamal Hassan and Sarika. In this film Kamal was seen in the role of Suraj and Sarika is seen in the role of Gypsy.

The film's plot revolves around a king and his men who abduct the king's son and how he goes back to become the king. The story starts with the kidnapping of King's brother-in-law, Arjun Singh who is his advisor. After which his young son is also kidnapped. Later the kind goes to a local gypsy band and asked them to help get his son back. While the kings get his son back he has been replaced. The now replaced son makes everyone's life miserable. The film leaves the hero at a point where he has to decide his faith in being a king or a Gypsy.

Read Also | Kamal Haasan's Co-star Pooja Kumar Addresses Relationship Rumours Surrounding Them

Karishmaa

This is the last film the duo was seen together in. In the film, Kalam Haasan is seen in the role of Sunny who is a fashion photographer. He gets caught up in an unnecessary controversy after two of his model friends get murdered. Things go out of hand when his girlfriend is made the next target. He then is seen trying to save her from the problems coming his way.

Read Also | Kamal Haasan Hails 3 Events In Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's B'day Wish; Mohanlal Joins In

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.