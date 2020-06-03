Sarika Turns 57: 'Baar Baar Dekho' And Other Films She Starred In

Popularly known as Sarika, Shruti Haasan's mother, Sarika Thakur turns 57 today. She was born on June 3, 1962, in New Delhi. Sarika started her career as an actor at a very young age when she was 5 years old after her father abandoned her family.

One of her highly acclaimed performances, as a child artist, was in the 1967's musical film Hamraaz. In 2005, the actor also received the National Award for the best actor (female) for her performance in the film Parzania. The National-Award winning actor also starred in a couple of films with some of the highly eminent Bollywood actors of contemporary times. Therefore, on the occasion of her 57th birthday, here is a list of films that she starred in from the last decade.

1) Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The veteran actor Sarika essayed the role of Dr. Zoya Ali Khan in the Yash Chopra directorial, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. This 2012's romantic-drama starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, while Sarika played a supporting role in the film. Jab Tak Hai Jaan emerged as the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas in that year.

2) Baar Baar Dekho

The 2016's sci-fi romance drama, Baar Baar Dekho featured Sarika as Mrs. Varma (mother of Sidharth Malhotra character in the film). With Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles, the Nitya Mehra directorial starred Sayani Gupta and Rohan Joshi in key roles, alongside Sarika. The film is heavily inspired by the Adam Sandler starrer Click.

3) Purani Jeans

Sarika played the role of Aditya Seal's mother, Sherry Lawrence, in the 2014 coming-of-age drama, Purani Jeans. The film starred Tanuj Virani, Aditya Seal, Izabelle Leite, Param Baidwaan, Raghav Raj Kakker and Kashyap Kapoor in the lead roles. The Tanushri Chattrji Bassu directorial tells the story of a young boy who reunites with his old friends after returning to his home town.

4) Club 60

The 2013's Hindi drama Club 60 starred Farooq Sheikh, Sarika, Raghubir Yadav and Satish Shah in the lead roles. The film also marks Farooq Sheikh’s last release at the silver screens before his demise on December 27, 2013. The Sanjay Tripathi directorial was produced by Kavee Kumar under the Pulse Media banner.

